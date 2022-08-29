Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to take majority test today to prove no defection in AAP

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will table a motion of confidence in the Delhi Assembly on Monday to prove that no party MLA has defected and for that purpose, the special session of the Delhi Assembly has been extended by one day. This comes amid claims that the BJP was trying to topple the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital.

Speaking at Delhi Legislative Assembly on Friday, Kejriwal said the confidence motion will be brought to show people that "Operation Lotus" has become "Operation keechad" in the national capital. "It is being said that they broke away a number of MLAs. I received phone calls, people asked me if everything is alright. I would like to bring a Confidence Motion in House to show people that not even one went away, that BJP's Operation Lotus became "Operation keechad" here."

Kejriwal had made a scathing attack on the BJP claiming that his legislators were offered Rs 20 crore each by the party for switching sides. Kejriwal alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has purchased 277 MLAs till now across the country.

"We have calculated that 277 MLAs have come to their party (BJP), now if they would have given Rs 20 crore to each MLA then they have bought MLAs worth Rs 5,500 crore. That is why there is inflation as they are using all the money to buy MLAs at expense of the common man," he said. He further alleged that the recent raids on AAP leaders by probe agencies are linked to Gujarat assembly elections, which are scheduled to take place later this year.

"All anti-national forces have come together against Delhi's AAP govt, ours is the most popular government, and these forces want to break us but all our MLAs are together. They will fabricate false cases against us till Gujarat polls," said Kejriwal. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had also claimed that the BJP had offered to "shut all cases" against him if he quit the AAP and crossed over.

The CBI recently raided Sisodia in the excise policy case which was introduced earlier this year and then rolled back. Meanwhile, the AAP has 62 MLAs in the 70-member Delhi assembly while the BJP has eight and needs 28 more for a majority. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)