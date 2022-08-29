Left Menu

Amit Shah to visit Bihar next month, first time since BJP lost power

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Bihar next month on his first trip to the state since a political upheaval stripped the BJP of power, a senior party leader said here on Monday.According to the BJP leader, Shah, considered the partys principal strategist, will be visiting the Seemanchal region, which shares borders with Bangladesh and has a heavy concentration of Muslim population, on September 23-24.The honourable Home Minister will be covering the districts of Purnea and Kishanganj as part of his two-day programme.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 29-08-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 14:36 IST
Amit Shah to visit Bihar next month, first time since BJP lost power
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Bihar next month on his first trip to the state since a political upheaval stripped the BJP of power, a senior party leader said here on Monday.

According to the BJP leader, Shah, considered the party's principal strategist, will be visiting the Seemanchal region, which shares borders with Bangladesh and has a heavy concentration of Muslim population, on September 23-24.

"The honourable Home Minister will be covering the districts of Purnea and Kishanganj as part of his two-day programme. Besides interaction with party workers, public meetings are also scheduled," the BJP leader told PTI.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), which severed its alliance with the BJP last month, reacted to the development with predictable consternation.

"The BJP's politics hinges on engineering communal tensions. This is getting reflected in the choice of the place for the very first trip of the Union Home Minister," JD(U) parliamentary board chief Upendra Kushwaha said.

"But it will prove to be of no avail. The BJP's plan to cash in on communalism in Bihar will fail just like it did in West Bengal ahead of the assembly elections last year," said the JD(U) leader whose party has formed a new government as part of a "Mahagathbandhan" that includes the RJD, Congress and the Left.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022