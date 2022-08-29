Left Menu

Iraq's powerful Sadr says he quits politics, fuelling uncertainty

Sadr's party the Sadrist Bloc came first in an October election, but he withdrew his lawmakers from parliament in June after he failed to form a government of his choosing - one where he threatened to exclude powerful Shi'ite rivals close to Iran. Supporters of the mercurial cleric then stormed Baghdad's central government zone.

Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2022 16:43 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 16:33 IST
Iraq's powerful Sadr says he quits politics, fuelling uncertainty
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iraq

Iraq's powerful Shi'ite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr said on Monday he was quitting politics and closing his institutions in response to an intractable political deadlock, a decision that could fuel instability.

"I at this moment announce my final withdrawal," Sadr said in a statement posted on Twitter, criticizing fellow Shi'ite political leaders for failing to heed his calls for reform. He did not elaborate on the closure of his offices but said that cultural and religious institutions would remain open.

Sadr has previously announced withdrawals from politics or government and the disbanding of militias loyal to him but retains widespread control over state institutions and still has a paramilitary group with thousands of members. He has often returned to political activity after similar announcements, although the current political deadlock in Iraq appears harder to resolve than in previous periods of dysfunction.

The current impasse between Sadr and Shi'ite rivals has given Iraq its longest run without a government. Sadr's party the Sadrist Bloc came first in an October election. Still, he withdrew his lawmakers from parliament in June after he failed to form a government of his choosing - one where he threatened to exclude powerful Shi'ite rivals close to Iran.

Supporters of the mercurial cleric then stormed Baghdad's central government zone. Since then, they have occupied parliament, halting the process to choose a new president and prime minister. Sadr now insists on early elections and the dissolution of parliament. He says no politician who has been in power since the U.S. invasion in 2003 can hold office.

Sadr's ally Mustafa al-Kadhimi remains caretaker prime minister. Monday's announcement raised fears that Sadr's supporters might escalate their protests without their leader to closely control them, which could further destabilize Iraq.

The country has struggled to recover since the defeat of the Islamic State in 2017 because political parties have squabbled over power and the vast oil wealth possessed by Iraq, OPEC's second-largest producer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022