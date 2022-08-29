Left Menu

Kenya's Odinga says he won election, but will respect court ruling

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, who is contesting this month's election result, said he will respect the ruling of the court and fight corruption in the opposition if needed - but still believes he should be declared the winner.

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 29-08-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 18:31 IST
Kenya's Odinga says he won election, but will respect court ruling
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, who is contesting this month's election result, said he will respect the ruling of the court and fight corruption in the opposition if needed - but still believes he should be declared the winner. A week ago, Odinga's legal team lodged a case in the Supreme Court alleging that a team working for Deputy President William Ruto hacked into the election system and replaced genuine pictures of polling station result forms with fake ones, thus increasing Ruto's share of the vote.

Ruto denied the allegations. The election commission has split and filed competing responses: four commissioners disowned the result, and the chairman and two others supported it. The court must rule by Sept. 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022