CPM leader Brinda Karat slams Rajasthan Guv for 'Ram Katha' at Raj Bhavan

Senior Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leader and Politburo member Brinda Karat has slammed Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra for organising a 'Ram Katha' programme at the Raj Bhavan in Jaipur on Monday. Speaking to ANI, Karat said that the incident has raised eyebrows, as it was presided by a former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Pracharak.

"Raj Bhavan is not a temple, Raj Bhavan is considered as the temple of our country's constitution and there is no place of religion. If you have your own private house somewhere else in Uttar Pradesh then go to UP and do whatever 'Ram Katha' he wants to do in his private house," the CPI(M) leader said. "Governor House is a government place and using religion in a government place is extremely wrong. We oppose this, it should be stopped immediately," Karat told ANI.

Speaking on the protests in Jharkhand, Karat expressed concern and demanded immediate action against the culprits. Huge protests erupted in Dumka, after a class 12 girl who was set ablaze by a man, succumbed to her injuries on Sunday. The accused named Shahrukh committed the crime after she refused his proposal. "This is a very serious crime and surely the man who has done this, named Shahrukh should be immediately arrested and given the strictest punishment because the dying declaration of the girl has very clearly named him.

Karat further alleged that today's protest by the opposition BJP in Jharkhand is not for the girl but to create communal tensions in society. "The protest that is happening today, in Dumka is not in favour of the girl, but it is being done by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Sangh Parivar people to create communal polarization using religion. This is not for the justice for the girl, it is only there to divide society in the name of religion and we oppose it. Heinous crime happens with a girl, but it is very wrong to associate her with religion," Karat said.

Ambar Lakda, the SP of Dumka told ANI that a swift trial will be ensured in the case in fast track courts. "We'll apply at fast track court for a quick trial. People are cooperating with us. We appeal to people to maintain peace. The situation is currently under control and Section 144 has been imposed in the region," the SP said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)