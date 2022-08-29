Left Menu

Nadda begins one-day Assam visit seeking blessings from Goddess Kamakhya

A new building was erected in place of an old Assam-type house which was demolished.Nadda is scheduled to address party workers at an auditorium in the city in the evening.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-08-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 19:26 IST
BJP national president J P Nadda on Monday began his one-day visit to Assam by seeking blessings from Goddess Kamakhya.

He paid obeisance to the goddess at the Shakti Peeth atop Nilachal Hill in Guwahati as his first engagement during the visit.

''I always try to visit Kamakhya temple whenever I get a chance as her blessings reinvigorate me and give me new energy to dedicate myself to work for the society. I paid obeisance to the goddess along with my family,'' Nadda told reporters on the temple premises.

''I prayed for peace and happiness of the nation and that everyone moves forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,'' Nadda said.

To a query on preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP chief avoided a direct response and said, ''We are engaged in serving the nation.'' After his temple visit, Nadda inaugurated the rebuilt 'Padma Bhavan', the Northeast office of the BJP. A new building was erected in place of an old Assam-type house which was demolished.

Nadda is scheduled to address party workers at an auditorium in the city in the evening. He will leave for Delhi after the function.

The BJP chief was earlier in the day received by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other senior party leaders upon his arrival at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati from Tripura.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

