Left Menu

Congress launches campaign against BJP, questions unkept promises made in 2018

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-08-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 20:43 IST
Congress launches campaign against BJP, questions unkept promises made in 2018
  • Country:
  • India

Preparing the pitch for the Assembly polls next year, the Congress in Karnataka on Monday announced a campaign ''Nim Hatra Idya Uttara?'' (Do you have an answer?), against the ruling BJP in the State for its ''unfulfilled'' promises made by the party in its election manifesto in 2018.

The campaign, seen as a counter to BJP’s ‘Janotsava’ campaign, was launched by AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC president D K Shivakumar, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, among others, and will go on till the 2023 Assembly polls with the Congress asking the BJP questions every day.

“The BJP made 600 promises to the people of Karnataka and they haven’t started work on 91 per cent of them. This is a campaign we have initiated to put the truth before the people, summarising the betrayal by the saffron party,” Surjewala said.

Speaking to reporters here, he accused the BJP of being power-hungry and alleged that its administration was corrupt.

''This is a government of four Cs - crumbling infrastructure, complete policy paralysis, corruption and communal tension,'' he said as he called Bommai as “perhaps the most incompetent CM in the history of Karnataka heading the most-corrupt government in the country.” Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of bringing down the State's image by indulging in corruption, referring to scams like the one related to recruitment of sub- inspectors of the police.

“To hide their failures, they are raising religious issues,'' he said.

The BJP's 2018 manifesto was titled 'Namma Karnatakakakke Namma Vachana' (Our promise to our Karnataka), Shivakumar said and added, ''Instead they have done vanchane (betrayed) the people of the State.'' PTI KSU NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022