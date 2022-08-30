Lula's advantage over Bolsonaro unchanged for Oct election
Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva maintains a 12-percentage-point lead over far-right incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro ahead of the October election, according to a new poll published on Monday. The survey by IPEC, formerly known as IBOPE, showed Lula with 44% of voter support against 32% for Bolsonaro in the first round of the election schedule for Oct. 2, the same percentage of a poll from two weeks ago. The poll has a margin of error of 2 percentage points up or down.
The survey by IPEC, formerly known as IBOPE, showed Lula with 44% of voter support against 32% for Bolsonaro in the first round of the election schedule for Oct. 2, the same percentage of a poll from two weeks ago. In an expected second round run-off, Lula's lead shrank to 13 percentage points, from 16 two weeks ago. The former leftist president had 50% of voter support, while Bolsonaro's increased to 37%.
It was IPEC's second national poll of voter intentions and was based on interviews of 2,000 people in person between Aug. 26-28. The poll has a margin of error of 2 percentage points up or down.
