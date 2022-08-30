Left Menu

New UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary resigns as Panchayati Raj minister

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-08-2022 13:21 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 13:21 IST
New UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary resigns as Panchayati Raj minister
Newly-appointed Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Tuesday resigned as Panchayati Raj minister in the Yogi Adityanath government.

His resignation is in line with the party's 'one person one post' policy.

In a tweet, Chaudhary said, ''Resigned from the cabinet today for the due discharge of the responsibility of the state president of BJP.'' Chaudhary had arrived here from Delhi in a Shatabdi train on Monday, first time after his appointment as the BJP’s state chief, and was accompanied by Union minister Sanjiv Balyan, former Union minister Mahesh Sharma, and several party MPs and MLAs.

After tendering his resignation as the minister, Chaudhary claimed that the BJP will register a massive victory in the urban body elections and the Lok Sabha seats in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

