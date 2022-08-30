Report of UCC panel to come in next two months, says Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said that the report of the committee formed to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state would come in the next two months. Speaking to ANI, Dhami said, "The government has given six months time for this. As soon as the six months are completed, the government will implement the Uniform Code of Conduct in Uttarakhand."

The Chief Minister said that the meetings of the committee are going on continuously to prepare the report and the process of preparing the draft is going on. He said that this was not just an election issue but a resolution in front of the godlike people of Uttarakhand.

The first meeting of the expert committee formed to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand was held in July. The panel met at Uttarakhand Sadan in Delhi. The meeting was chaired by a former Supreme Court judge, Justice (retired) and the chairperson of the committee Ranjana Prakash Desai.

The Uttarakhand government constituted a five-member committee to be led by Desai, to prepare a draft proposal for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the hill state. The Uttarakhand government on May 27 this year announced its decision to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state.

Earlier on May 2, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur also announced that the UCC will be brought into the state soon. However, a debate over the UCC has sparked in several states of the country, recently Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also backed it by saying that the UCC should be implemented in the greater interest of Muslim women otherwise polygamy would continue.

Meanwhile, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) termed it 'an unconstitutional and anti-minorities move', and called the rhetoric for bringing the law an attempt by Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Central governments to divert the attention from the concerns of inflation, economy, and rising unemployment. Notably, in Bharatiya Janata Party's 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto, BJP promised the implementation of UCC if it comes to power. (ANI)

