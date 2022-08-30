Left Menu

Report of UCC panel to come in next two months, says Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said that the report of the committee formed to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state would come in the next two months.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 30-08-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 15:21 IST
Report of UCC panel to come in next two months, says Uttarakhand CM
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said that the report of the committee formed to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state would come in the next two months. Speaking to ANI, Dhami said, "The government has given six months time for this. As soon as the six months are completed, the government will implement the Uniform Code of Conduct in Uttarakhand."

The Chief Minister said that the meetings of the committee are going on continuously to prepare the report and the process of preparing the draft is going on. He said that this was not just an election issue but a resolution in front of the godlike people of Uttarakhand.

The first meeting of the expert committee formed to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand was held in July. The panel met at Uttarakhand Sadan in Delhi. The meeting was chaired by a former Supreme Court judge, Justice (retired) and the chairperson of the committee Ranjana Prakash Desai.

The Uttarakhand government constituted a five-member committee to be led by Desai, to prepare a draft proposal for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the hill state. The Uttarakhand government on May 27 this year announced its decision to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state.

Earlier on May 2, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur also announced that the UCC will be brought into the state soon. However, a debate over the UCC has sparked in several states of the country, recently Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also backed it by saying that the UCC should be implemented in the greater interest of Muslim women otherwise polygamy would continue.

Meanwhile, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) termed it 'an unconstitutional and anti-minorities move', and called the rhetoric for bringing the law an attempt by Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Central governments to divert the attention from the concerns of inflation, economy, and rising unemployment. Notably, in Bharatiya Janata Party's 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto, BJP promised the implementation of UCC if it comes to power. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
3
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; White House to host health summit on Sept 28 in bid to end U.S. hunger, boost nutrition and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022