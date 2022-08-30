Inflation, unemployment rising due to Modi govt's wrong policies: Punjab Congress leaders

The Congress leaders here on Tuesday alleged inflation and unemployment were rising in the country due to the wrong policies of the BJP-led Centre.

Ahead of Congress' 'Halla Bol Maharally' to be held at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on September 4 against ''rising inflation and unemployment'', party leaders from the state were holding a meeting here.

Shortly before the meeting began in the afternoon, they hit out at the Modi government, saying prices of all essential commodities have skyrocketed while unemployment too had risen.

Inflation and unemployment are key concerns as these affect every section of society and Congress has always taken up the issues which impact common people, they said.

Senior Congress leader Harish Choudhary, who is party's Punjab affairs incharge, said that Congress has been from time to time raising issues of public concern.

He said that while unemployment has gone up, inflation has broken the back of the common man.

Leader of Opposition in Punjab, Pratap Singh Bajwa said inflation, unemployment are such issues which impact every section.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also said every section is affected by inflation, especially common people and the poor.

He said that unemployment has also witnessed a rise.

Warring said that prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas and prices of other essential commodities are beyond common man's reach.

He said the Congress party has been raising these and other issues concerning common people from streets to the Parliament.

Warring said the party rally in Delhi will witness huge participation from Punjab.

Among other leaders taking part in the meeting included senior leaders Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and O P Soni.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)