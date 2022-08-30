Left Menu

Rajasthan SC panel head Bairwa supports Sachin Pilot for CM

Congress MLA and Chairman of Rajasthan SC Commission, Khiladi Lal Bairwa, has backed Sachin Pilot for the chief minister's post in the state.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajsthan) | Updated: 30-08-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 17:11 IST
Rajsthan Congress MLA, Khiladi lal bairwa. Image Credit: ANI
Jaipur (Rajsthan) [India], August 30 (ANI) : Congress MLA and Chairman of Rajasthan SC Commission, Khiladi Lal Bairwa, has backed Sachin Pilot for the chief minister's post in the state. Talking to ANI, Khiladi Lal Bairwa, said "Under the current situation, what is the problem if Sachin Pilot is made CM? Youth are with him. We should work as per the collective sentiment on print and electronic media, Whatsapp, Twitter and Facebook. If we listem to them, it'll be good."

His statement comes ahead of the election of the President of Congress party that is scheduled to take place on October 17. Currently, Sonia Gandhi is heading the Congress party. Ashok Gehlot is seen as a possible choice for the post of Congress president and is also seen as a close sympathiser of the Gandhi family. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

