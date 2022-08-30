Left Menu

Congress to begin Munugodu bypoll campaign from Sep 1: Revanth Reddy

Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said that the party will hit the ground to campaign for the upcoming Munugodu bypoll in the state from Thursday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 30-08-2022 23:19 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 23:19 IST
Congress to begin Munugodu bypoll campaign from Sep 1: Revanth Reddy
Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said that the party will hit the ground to campaign for the upcoming Munugodu bypoll in the state from Thursday. Addressing a press conference here, Reddy said, "Congress will go to the ground for Munugodu by-election from September 1."

Reddy criticised the BJP and TRS for sidetracking public issues. He claimed that the constituency had not received due financial support and also attacked the TRS and the BJP on a range of issues. "In terms of projects, CM KCR has done immense damage to Nalgonda. After TRS came to power, government programs became party programs," he alleged.

Alleging that the state governemnt did not give compensation to the families of soldiers from Telagana who lost their lives in the Galwan valley, Reddy said that the chief minister did not fulfil his promises. Meanwhile, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on August 20 started its campaign for the Munugode Assembly seat in a by-election. Chief Minister KCR had gone to the Munugode Assembly constituency to launch Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) campaign for the upcoming Munugode by-election. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; Swiss drugs regulator approves first bivalent Covid-19 booster and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global
2
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global
3
U.S. first lady Jill Biden tests negative for COVID-19

U.S. first lady Jill Biden tests negative for COVID-19

 United States
4
First lady Jill Biden tests negative for COVID after rebound

First lady Jill Biden tests negative for COVID after rebound

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022