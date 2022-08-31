Delhi BJP leaders 'purify' Rajghat with 'gangajal'

BJP leaders, including South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri, sprinkled 'Gangajal' at the entrance of Rajghat on Tuesday to ''purify'' the place after it was visited by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and his MLAs. The south Delhi MP, who was accompanied by Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and other party leaders and workers, said 'Gangajal' was sprinkled at Rajghat as it was visited by Kejriwal whose government was involved in a liquor ''scam''.

Accompanied by his MLAs, the Delhi chief minister had visited Rajghat last week to underline the failure of BJP's 'operation lotus' and alleged the saffron party had offered offering Rs 20 crore each to the legislators of his party to switch side.

''It was ironical that Kejriwal visited Mahtma Gandhi's Samadhi who was a staunch opponent of alcohol. Kejriwal should be ashamed of doing so despite trying to protect those involved in liquor scam of his government,'' Bidhuri alleged.

The BJP leaders and workers also staged a protest at Rajghat and asked Kejriwal to sack Sisodia and his other minister Satyendar Jain who is currently in jail in a money laundering case.

