Left Menu

Ukraine's Kuleba urges EU to ban Russian tourists

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the European Union to ban Russian tourists, describing the measure as appropriate since a majority of Russians supported the country's "genocidal war of aggression" against Kyiv.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 31-08-2022 11:01 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 10:59 IST
Ukraine's Kuleba urges EU to ban Russian tourists
Dmytro Kuleba Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the European Union to ban Russian tourists, describing the measure as appropriate since a majority of Russians supported the country's "genocidal war of aggression" against Kyiv. "The time for half-measures is gone," Kuleba told Reuters as EU foreign ministers were about to meet in Prague on Wednesday for a second day of talks. "Only a tough and consistent policy can produce results."

The ministers are expected to agree on suspending a visa facilitation agreement with Moscow, meaning that Russians will have to wait longer, and pay more, for visas, while the bloc is likely to stay split over an outright EU travel ban. "A visa ban for Russian tourists and some other categories will be an appropriate response to Russia's genocidal war of aggression in the heart of Europe supported by an overwhelming majority of Russian citizens," Kuleba said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

He also proposed launching a special program for Russian soldiers who do not want to fight in Ukraine anymore. "(The message): save yourself and leave. Lay down arms, surrender to Ukrainian forces, and get an opportunity to start a new life," Kuleba said.

"I am confident that this offer is worth making, because even if one Russian soldier lays down arms and decides to leave, it means saved Ukrainian lives and closer peace," Kuleba said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged Russian soldiers on Tuesday to flee for their lives after his forces launched an offensive to retake southern Ukraine, but Moscow said it had repulsed the attack and inflicted heavy losses on Kyiv's troops.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; Swiss drugs regulator approves first bivalent Covid-19 booster and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022