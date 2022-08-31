Left Menu

Get-together of two daydreamers: Sushil Modi on Nitish Kumar-KCR meet

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 13:00 IST
Get-together of two daydreamers: Sushil Modi on Nitish Kumar-KCR meet
BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi (Photo/ ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi took a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao, saying their meeting scheduled for Wednesday is a ''get-together of two daydreamers''.

Telangana Chief Minister Rao, popularly known as 'KCR', is scheduled to arrive in Patna on Wednesday and meet Kumar as both leaders aspire to build a united front against the BJP's hegemony.

KCR will also be paying cheques of compensation to family members of soldiers who were killed in the stand-off with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

Taking a swipe at the meeting, Modi said it is a meeting of two leaders who are losing their base in their respective states and ''desiring to become prime minister of the country''.

''It is a meeting of two daydreamers who have no standing in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,'' the BJP leader told reporters.

He dubbed the meeting as the ''latest comedy show of opposition unity.'' Earlier this month, Nitish Kumar again switched sides, joined hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of Lalu Prasad Yadav, after parting ways with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sushil Modi was a deputy chief minister for more than a decade with Kumar as the chief minister in the JD(U)-BJP government in Bihar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global
4
OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022