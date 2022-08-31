Kamal Nath condoles death of Sonia Gandhi's mother

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on Wednesday offered his condolences to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on her mother's death.

“I am deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the passing away of the mother of Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji. My condolences to the family,” he tweeted.

Gandhi's mother Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday and her funeral took place on Tuesday, the Congress said in Delhi. The Congress president had left on August 23 to visit her ailing mother, who was in her 90s.

