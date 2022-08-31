Left Menu

BJP devaluing vote of people of Jammu and Kashmir: PDP

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 31-08-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 22:10 IST
The PDP on Wednesday accused the BJP of ''devaluing'' the vote of the people of Jammu and Kashmir by allowing citizens from the rest of the country to register themselves as voters in the union territory.

“...even after abrogation (of Article 370), bifurcation (of Jammu and Kashmir state) and delimitation, BJP knew all too well J&K would never elect BJP to power,” the PDP said in its monthly newsletter that was released here.

''So, after our land, jobs, resources and our dignity, they've devalued our vote and outsourced our power to choose a government,'' it alleged.

The party claimed that anyone from India can now register as a voter in J&K.

“If 25 lakh voters are being brought from outside then the locals' vote carries no weight and the outside voters choose our government for us,” it said.

The PDP recalled that in 2002, then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's promise of a free and fair election restored the faith of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the Indian democracy.

“And now, in the garb of furthering democracy, the BJP is doing the opposite,'' it said.

It claimed that the communal divide in the country was so deep that people not only endorse these measures but laud the BJP for them.

