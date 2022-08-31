Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Mahendra Nath Pandey to visit Telangana

Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Mahendra Nath Pandey would visit Telangana in the first week of September as part of the BJP's 'Parliament Pravas Yojana'.

Union Finance Minister Sitharaman would tour Zaheerabad Lok Sabha constituency on September 1, 2 and 3, while Pandey, who holds the Heavy Industries portfolio, would visit Mahabubnagar parliamentary seat on September 3 and 4, a state BJP release said on Wednesday.

During the visits, the ministers would see the implementation of Central government schemes for the benefit of poor, it said.

They would also attend meetings with party activists and leaders.

Union Minister of State (Cooperation) B L Verma had visited Khammam Lok Sabha constituency on August 29 and 30 as part of the 'Pravas Yojana', the release said.

