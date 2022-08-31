Left Menu

PM Modi greets people on Ganesh Chaturthi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday and wished that the spirit of kindness and brotherhood always prevails.Modi also attended a religious programme at his cabinet colleague Piyush Goyals residence.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 23:01 IST
PM Modi greets people on Ganesh Chaturthi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday and wished that the spirit of kindness and brotherhood always prevails.

Modi also attended a religious programme at his cabinet colleague Piyush Goyal's residence. Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi and businessman Sunil Bharti Mittal also attended the puja there.

''Best wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesh always remain upon us,'' the prime minister said in a tweet.

''Michhami Dukkadam! Samvatsari emphasises on forgiveness. May there be no ill-feelings towards anyone. May the spirit of kindness and brotherhood always prevail,'' he added.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across the country to mark the birth of the god associated with wisdom and an auspicious beginning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

 India
4
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022