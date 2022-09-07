Putin: Western sanctions are a danger for the entire world
Reuters | Vladivostok | Updated: 07-09-2022 11:55 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 11:53 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin said the West's sanctions were short-sighted and a danger for the entire world which he said was increasingly turning towards Asia.
In a speech to the Eastern Economic Forum in the far east city of Vladivostok, Putin said the West had undermined the global economy with an "aggressive" attempt to impose its dominance across the world.
But Putin said the Asia-Pacific region was on the ascendancy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Putin
- Vladivostok
- West
- Russian
- Asia
- Eastern Economic Forum
- Asia-Pacific
- Vladimir Putin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe's energy woes haunt euro, Asian stocks
Soccer-Urawa's Rodriguez sends warning to Asian league semi-final rival
China's southwest battles forest fires as end of heatwave approaches
Ukraine soccer league defies Russian war to begin season
India head coach Rahul Dravid tests positive for COVID-19 and not travelling for Asia Cup to Dubai: BCCI Sources.