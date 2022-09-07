Putin: Western sanctions are a danger for the entire world

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the West's sanctions were short-sighted and a danger for the entire world which he said was increasingly turning towards Asia.

In a speech to the Eastern Economic Forum in the far east city of Vladivostok, Putin said the West had undermined the global economy with an "aggressive" attempt to impose its dominance across the world.

But Putin said the Asia-Pacific region was on the ascendancy.

