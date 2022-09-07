Left Menu

Reuters | Vladivostok | Updated: 07-09-2022 11:55 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 11:53 IST
Putin: Western sanctions are a danger for the entire world
Russian President Vladimir Putin Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin said the West's sanctions were short-sighted and a danger for the entire world which he said was increasingly turning towards Asia.

In a speech to the Eastern Economic Forum in the far east city of Vladivostok, Putin said the West had undermined the global economy with an "aggressive" attempt to impose its dominance across the world.

But Putin said the Asia-Pacific region was on the ascendancy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

