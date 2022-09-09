Congress panel to report on infrastructure of B'galuru formed

In the wake of floods in Bengaluru, the Congress in Karnataka on Friday said it has set up a committee to bring out a report ‘Vision Bengaluru, Better Bengaluru’ as a promise to develop the city once the party comes to power in the State. AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is also the party-in-charge of Karnataka, stated this and demanded the State Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to convene an all-party meeting on the flood situation.

“We are coming out with a planned ‘Vision Bengaluru, Better Bengaluru’. A committee has been constituted to give its final report within 20 days after holding all consultation with people, with people’s representatives, with civil societies, with urban planners,” Surjewala told reporters.

The committee, Surjewala said, would give a White Paper on the ‘flooded and potholed Bengaluru’ within a week so that the alleged maladministration and corruption and the crumbled infrastructure are exposed.

“Hold an all-party meeting without delay, Chief Minister! Take parties into confidence. Apprise the people, call civil society members, and take them into confidence,” the Congress leader said.

Surjewala emphasised on providing compensation and formation of an all-party committee for the purpose.

“Two things should be taken care of, first, a minimum of Rs 5 lakh for each household as compensation for the damage caused, it should be up to a maximum of Rs 25 lakh. Secondly, provide compensation to the damage of all vehicles, scooters, motorcycles, three-wheelers, four-wheelers...” the AICC general secretary said.

Demanding the restoration of the infrastructure, Surjewala wondered as to why the government had not called the National Disaster Response Force to evacuate the people in Bengaluru.

The Congress leader demanded also setting up of health camps to prevent waterborne diseases and carry out fumigation.

Surjewala blamed the ruling BJP government for the alleged mess.

When there was a Congress government in Karnataka, it helped restructure the city Surjewala said.

“Today, the city of Bengaluru, which was once known as green Bengaluru, IT Capital, intellectual capital, is known as flooded Bengaluru or potholed Bengaluru all because the ‘Betrayal Janata Party’ in reference to the BJP, '' said the Congress leader.

The BJP has governed the State for 11 years in the last 16 years, Surjewala said adding, the BJP has the MLAs in four constituencies, which were almost under rainwater.

For the first time in decades, the people of Bengaluru have to ride boats. It had never happened, the city has never seen this, he said.

“The 40 per cent commission Bommai government has pushed the city’s infrastructure to crumbles. No action has been taken to desilt lakes, clean the drains, ensure removal of encroachments, ensure interlinking of all lake, to see to it that the encroachments do not block the flow of water,” he said.

