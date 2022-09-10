Left Menu

Biplab Deb thanks PM Modi for Rajya Sabha nomination

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 10-09-2022 14:34 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 14:34 IST
Biplab Deb thanks PM Modi for Rajya Sabha nomination
  • Country:
  • India

Former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the BJP named him as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha bypoll in the state.

Deb will contest from the seat vacated by Manik Saha who replaced him as the chief minister in the run-up to the assembly polls in the state early next year.

''Gratitude to PM Narendra Modi Ji, BJP4India (BJP) President J.P.Nadda Ji & Home Minister Amit Shah Ji for nominating me as a BJP candidate for Rajya Sabha MP from Tripura,'' Deb said in a social media post.

''I am committed to work for the development and welfare of Tripura and its people,'' he added.

The bypoll is due on September 22 and Deb's win is all but certain as the BJP has a majority in the assembly.

Deb is expected to file his nomination paper on Monday, the last date.

The BJP's decision to name the 50-year-old as its Rajya Sabha candidate underscores its efforts to keep him in good humour after removing him as the chief minister.

Deb has also been made the in-charge of the party's affairs in Haryana.

Former state finance minister Bhanu Lal Saha of the CPI(M) has already filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha seat as the Left Front nominee.

The ruling BJP has 36 MLAs in the 60-member assembly while its ally IPFT has eight legislators. The CPI(M) has 15 MLAs and the Congress has one legislator.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Kremlin pays respects; King Charles to address a nation shaken by death of queen and more

World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Krem...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test his appeal in deep-red Ohio; Washington mayor declares public emergency over migrant arrivals from Texas, Arizona and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test h...

 Global
3
Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; U.S. starts enrollments in trial testing smaller dosage of monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022