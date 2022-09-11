Left Menu

Assam Cong general secy says party leadership ‘directionless’, resigns

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 11-09-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 21:32 IST
Assam Cong general secy says party leadership ‘directionless’, resigns
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Congress general secretary Kamrul Islam Choudhury on Sunday resigned from the party, terming the state leadership ''directionless and confused''.

Choudhury announced his resignation in a letter to All India Congress Committee President Sonial Gandhi.

''... The present instability of Congress party in Assam due to the directionless and confused leadership of APCC during the last few months has left no reason for me to continue as a member of INC,'' he said.

Choudhury also alleged that no action has been taken against those MLAs who had cross-voted during the recently held presidential election despite Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Bhupen Kumar Borah publicly accepting it.

Not taking action against the legislators indulging in cross-voting has ''demoralised thousands of grassroot workers like me, who have given blood and sweat for the party for years'', he said in the letter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human tooth

Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human to...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal space accidents; U.S. FCC to vote on new rules on space debris

Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal spac...

 Global
3
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to turn into rout

WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to ...

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of COVID; FDA receives reports of cancer linked to breast implants and more

Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022