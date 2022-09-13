Slovak president appoints new ministers in minority government

Slovak President Zuzana Caputova appointed new ministers on Tuesday to Prime Minister Eduard Heger's cabinet after a junior coalition party quit last week in a long-running feud, costing the government its majority. The new ministers are not likely to alter the country's course as it continues supporting its neighbour Ukraine against Russia's aggression, and battles soaring energy prices.

Heger's government lost majority in the 150-seat parliament last week as the liberal SaS party walked away after months of clashes with Heger's party chief and Finance Minister Igor Matovic. Caputova appointed career diplomat Rastislav Kacer as foreign minister, energy expert Karel Hirman as economy minister, and lawyer Viliam Karas as justice minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)