Left Menu

Canada makes Queen's funeral day a holiday for fed employees

PTI | Toronto | Updated: 13-09-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 23:07 IST
Canada makes Queen's funeral day a holiday for fed employees
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that Sept. 19 will be a holiday so that federal employees can mourn Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her state funeral.

Trudeau also said he's working with the provinces on a possible public holiday for other workers. The provinces have jurisdiction over that.

“Declaring an opportunity for Canadians to mourn on Monday is going to be important,'' Trudeau said. “For our part we will letting federal employees know that Monday will be a day of mourning where they will not work.” The late queen was the head of state for 45% of Canada's existence and visited the country 22 times as monarch.

King Charles III was officially proclaimed Canada's monarch on Saturday in a ceremony in Ottawa attended by Trudeau and Governor General Mary Simon, who is the representative of the British monarch as head of state, a mostly ceremonial and symbolic position.

Both Trudeau and new opposition Conservative party leader Pierre Poilievre Canada have expressed support for Charles.

Though Canadians are somewhat indifferent to the monarchy, many had great affection for Elizabeth, whose silhouette marks their coins.

Overall, the anti-royal movement in Canada is minuscule, meaning that Charles will almost certainly remain the country's king. Abolishing the monarchy would mean changing the constitution. That's an inherently risky undertaking, given how delicately it is engineered to unite a nation of 37 million that embraces English-speakers, French-speakers, Indigenous peoples and a constant flow of new immigrants.

Trudeau said Canadians are preoccupied with big issues like inflation and climate change and not constitutional issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
2
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
3
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022