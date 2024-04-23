At least five migrants died in an attempt to cross the English Channel from an area near the town of Wimereux, local newspaper La Voix du Nord said on Tuesday.

The French coast guard confirmed there was a failed attempt to cross the Channel and said police were operating at a beach following the incident on Tuesday morning, adding there were several 'lifeless bodies'. Local police did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

The coast guard spokesperson said its agents were still operating at sea on Tuesday morning after what the official called a 'busy' morning, with several crossing attempts. The Channel between France and Britain is one of the world's busiest shipping lanes and currents are strong, making the crossing on small boats dangerous.

People smugglers typically overload rickety dinghies, leaving them barely afloat and at risk of being lashed by the waves as they try to reach British shores.

