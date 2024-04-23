Left Menu

At least five migrants died during attempt to cross English Channel - La Voix du Nord

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-04-2024 13:10 IST | Created: 23-04-2024 12:57 IST
At least five migrants died during attempt to cross English Channel - La Voix du Nord
  France

At least five migrants died in an attempt to cross the English Channel from an area near the town of Wimereux, local newspaper La Voix du Nord said on Tuesday.

The French coast guard confirmed there was a failed attempt to cross the Channel and said police were operating at a beach following the incident on Tuesday morning. The spokesperson said she could not say how many people were concerned but added there were several 'lifeless bodies'.

