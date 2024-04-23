At least five migrants died during attempt to cross English Channel - La Voix du Nord
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-04-2024 13:10 IST | Created: 23-04-2024 12:57 IST
- Country:
- France
At least five migrants died in an attempt to cross the English Channel from an area near the town of Wimereux, local newspaper La Voix du Nord said on Tuesday.
The French coast guard confirmed there was a failed attempt to cross the Channel and said police were operating at a beach following the incident on Tuesday morning. The spokesperson said she could not say how many people were concerned but added there were several 'lifeless bodies'.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
No plan yet for sanctions on Israel to get aid into Gaza, says French minister
Multiple people critically injured in massive explosion and fire at French oil products factory
Olympics-French artist in race against time to finish monumental piece
BFM TV reports knife attack in French city of Bordeaux, attacker killed
France tells French citizens not to travel to Iran, Lebanon, Israel, Palestinian Territories