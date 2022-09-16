"If crime is happening in BJP-ruled states, is their CM doing it": Tejashwi on Giriraj Singh's allegation against Nitish Kumar

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday lashed out at Union Minister Giriraj Singh over his allegation against Nitish Kumar in the Begusarai shooting incident and asked, "if there is a rape taking place in any BJP-ruled state, is it their Chief Minister who is doing it?" Earlier today, Singh sought to blame Nitish Kumar over the firing incident in Begusarai which claimed the life of one person and injured nine others on Tuesday evening.

"The way Nitish Kumar is trying to spread frenzy by linking the serial firing in Begusarai with caste, it seems that Nitish Kumar has got the firing done," Singh tweeted in Hindi. Tejashwi attacked Singh over his remarks.

"If crime is happening in BJP-ruled states, is it their CM doing it? If there is a rape happening, is it their CM who is doing it?" the RJD leader said. Tejashwi alleged that BJP is the "Badka Jhootha Party" while stating that there is a "janta raj" in the state.

The remarks of the RJD leader came after the BJP criticised the law and order situation in the state following the Begusarai shooting incident. "Some people are trying to give the (Begusarai) incident a different colour. It is 'Janta raj'. BJP's full form is 'Badka Jhootha Party'. They never do as they say, all they do is divide people and poison society"," Tejashwi said.

"On what basis does BJP question our law and order situation? Huge crimes take place in Uttar Pradesh every day, is it 'Ram-raj' there?" he added. Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that a probe should examine all angles in the firing incidents that took place in Begusarai. (ANI)

