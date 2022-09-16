Left Menu

Shivpal Yadav's party to go solo in local body elections

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-09-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 22:31 IST
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia president Shivpal Singh Yadav on Friday said his outfit will contest the local body elections in the state alone.

Presiding over a party meeting, Yadav said they are taking lessons from past experiences and will contest the upcoming local body elections on their own.

According to a press release, Yadav said his party will move ahead with principles of progressive socialism and inclusive nationalism.

Without naming anyone, he said no one is allowed to do the politics of division and hatred in the name of Lord Ram. Education, medicine, electricity and drinking water should be made accessible and cheap, he said.

Shivpal Yadav is the uncle of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and younger brother of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Shivpal and his nephew had parted ways ahead of the Assembly polls in 2017.

He formed the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) in 2018 but before the 2022 Assembly elections, both leaders came on one platform. Shivpal was elected from Jaswantnagar assembly constituency on the SP ticket.

However, just after the elections, the differences between the two surfaced again.

