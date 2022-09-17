Left Menu

VP Dhankhar calls upon former PM Manmohan Singh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2022 15:41 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 15:40 IST
VP Dhankhar calls upon former PM Manmohan Singh
Jagdeep Dhankhar Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar called on former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh at Singh's residence here on Saturday.

Dhankhar was accompanied by his wife Dr Sudesh Dhankhar to his residence.

The vice president shared a video in which he could be seen interacting with Singh and his wife Gursharan Kaur.

''Hon'ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar and Dr Sudesh Dhankhar called on former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh Ji and Smt Gursharan Kaur Ji at their residence in New Delhi today,'' Dhankhar said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
3
Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

 Australia
4
Chhattisgarh: Woman jumps into well with two children in Korba, all die

Chhattisgarh: Woman jumps into well with two children in Korba, all die

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022