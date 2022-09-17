VP Dhankhar calls upon former PM Manmohan Singh

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar called on former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh at Singh's residence here on Saturday.

Dhankhar was accompanied by his wife Dr Sudesh Dhankhar to his residence.

The vice president shared a video in which he could be seen interacting with Singh and his wife Gursharan Kaur.

''Hon'ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar and Dr Sudesh Dhankhar called on former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh Ji and Smt Gursharan Kaur Ji at their residence in New Delhi today,'' Dhankhar said in a tweet.

