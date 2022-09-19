UP Assembly pays tribute to BJP MLA Arvind Giri

On the first day of the monsoon session, the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday paid tributes to BJP MLA Arvind Giri who had passed away recently.

The House began with the recital Vande Mataram, after which Speaker Satish Mahana informed the assembly about the death of BJP MLA from Gola Gokarnnath constituency. Following this, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the passing away of the MLA.

Adityanath said the untimely demise of Giri is extremely sad for all of us. He added that Giri was re-elected to the current Assembly for the fifth time. Giri was elected from Hyderabad assembly constituency in Lakhimpur Kheri district on Samajwadi Party ticket in 1996, 2022 and 2007. Then in 2017 and in 2022, he was elected from Gola Gokarnnath constituency on Bharatiya Janata Party ticket, he said.

Adityanath also said Giri was a popular leader of his area and had done significant work for the education and upliftment of the deprived sections of the society.

Ram Niwas Verma of Apna Dal (Sonelal), Rajpal Singh Balyan (of RLD), Sanjay Nishad of NISHAD party, Om Prakash Rajbhar (of SBSP), Aradhana Misra (of Congress), Vinod Saroj (of Jansatta Dal - Loktantrik) and Umashankar Singh (of BSP) also expressed grief over Giri’s demise.

The House also observed a two-minute silence to pay tributes to the late BJP MLA and then it was adjourned for the day. Giri died due to cardiac arrest on September 6, a party leader had said.

According to party leaders, Giri (65) was travelling to Lucknow in his car when he felt uneasy and was taken to a hospital in Sidhauli where he died.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)