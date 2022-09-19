Sloganeering, bringing posters to House not allowed, Bengal speaker tells MLAs

West Bengal Speaker Biman Banerjee on Monday urged legislators of both ruling and opposition parties to refrain from bringing posters to the Assembly for protests of any form as that violates the rules and regulations of the House. MLAs had last week staged protests with posters in the House, with proceedings getting stalled and Banerjee taking exception to the manner of demonstration.

The speaker, while talking to reporters, had expressed his displeasure over the matter.

Banerjee, during the session on Monday, read out rules and regulations applicable in the House for the legislators.

''Sloganeering, bringing in posters, or picketing inside the House is not allowed. I would urge legislators of both the treasury and the opposition benches to maintain proper conduct in the House,'' he said.

Earlier in the year, too, chaos had prevailed in the Assembly on more than one occasion.

During the budget session in March this year, legislators of the TMC and the BJP came to blows after heated arguments over Birbhum killings, in a shocking display of political animosity.

