Left Menu

Sloganeering, bringing posters to House not allowed, Bengal speaker tells MLAs

West Bengal Speaker Biman Banerjee on Monday urged legislators of both ruling and opposition parties to refrain from bringing posters to the Assembly for protests of any form as that violates the rules and regulations of the House.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-09-2022 16:30 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 16:30 IST
Sloganeering, bringing posters to House not allowed, Bengal speaker tells MLAs
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Speaker Biman Banerjee on Monday urged legislators of both ruling and opposition parties to refrain from bringing posters to the Assembly for protests of any form as that violates the rules and regulations of the House. MLAs had last week staged protests with posters in the House, with proceedings getting stalled and Banerjee taking exception to the manner of demonstration.

The speaker, while talking to reporters, had expressed his displeasure over the matter.

Banerjee, during the session on Monday, read out rules and regulations applicable in the House for the legislators.

''Sloganeering, bringing in posters, or picketing inside the House is not allowed. I would urge legislators of both the treasury and the opposition benches to maintain proper conduct in the House,'' he said.

Earlier in the year, too, chaos had prevailed in the Assembly on more than one occasion.

During the budget session in March this year, legislators of the TMC and the BJP came to blows after heated arguments over Birbhum killings, in a shocking display of political animosity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
2
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
3
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
4
Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022