Left Menu

India-Singapore ministerial delegation calls on PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 21:26 IST
India-Singapore ministerial delegation calls on PM Modi
  • Country:
  • India

A joint India-Singapore ministerial delegation briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday on the outcomes of the inaugural session of the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) held here.

The delegation comprised Singapore Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, its Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong and India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

A statement said the ministers briefed Modi about the outcomes of the inaugural session of the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable.

This is Lawrence Wong's first visit to India in his capacity as the deputy prime minister, it noted.

The establishment of the ISMR is a pathbreaking initiative which was envisioned by Modi and reflects the unique nature of India-Singapore bilateral relationship, it added.

They briefed him about the wide-ranging discussions held, especially in emerging areas of digital connectivity, fintech, green economy, skill development and food security.

Modi conveyed his appreciation and hoped that initiatives like ISMR would help further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
3
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
4
Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022