Gujarat: AIMIM chief Owaisi slams BJP, calls out RSS chief Bhagwat's Madrasa visit in Delhi

Amid the ongoing fracas about the surveys of madrasas and demolition of the same, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday slammed the BJP and RSS and called out both for "doing new drama". Jibing at the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's "duality", Owaisi highlighted the former's visit to a Delhi madrasa.

"BJP-RSS is now doing a new drama. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat went to a madrasa in Delhi but madrasas are being demolished in Assam, a survey is being done in Uttar Pradesh," said Owaisi. His remarks came after, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat visited the Azad Market Madrasa Tajweedul Quran in Old Delhi on September 22, interacted with the children and also had a piece of advice for them.

The AIMIM chief also slammed the BJP and said, "BJP doesn't have anything to show. They will only show Hindus-Muslims fighting with each other." Owaisi's remarks came while addressing a public meeting in Ahmedabad.

Earlier on September 22, the All India Muslim Imam organization chief Umar Ilyasi said, "Mohan Bhagwat is the father of the nation and the head of the largest social organization. The chief talked to the children about what is taught inside the Madrasa". Bhagwat told the children that they're the future of the country and so they should focus on their studies and work for the nation.

Madarsa director Mahmudul Hasan, while talking to ANI said, "The RSS chief stayed inside the Madrasa for about an hour and met the teacher and the children." His visit to the Masjid earlier and to the Madarsa has grabbed eyeballs, as it is for the first time that he has been to a Madarsa.

The RSS chief is also engaged in a campaign to increase continuous contact with Muslim society, also met with Imam Umair Ahmed Ilyasi, head of All India Imam Sangathan last month. As per sources close to the RSS, issues like the Hijab controversy, Gyanvapi and maintenance of peace and harmony among religions were discussed in the meeting.

Other than Bhagwat, senior RSS members, including Krishna Gopal, Indresh Kumar, Ramlal and Karish Kumar also participated in the meeting.

