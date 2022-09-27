UK Labour Party pledges to set up public energy company if elected

Britain's opposition Labour Party would set up a publicly-owned energy company within a year of coming to power if it wins the next election, leader Keir Starmer said on Tuesday.

"We will set up Great British Energy within the first year of a Labour government, a new company that takes advantage of the opportunities in clean British power," Starmer told the party conference in Liverpool.

"And because it is right for jobs, because it is right for growth, because is it right for energy independence... Great British energy will be publicly owned."

