Congress MLA Arif Masood supports ban on PFI, asks why it wasn't done earlier

After the Centre banned the Popular Front of India (PFI), Congress MLA and the member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Arif Masood said that it should have been banned earlier. "When NIA and IB were giving inputs against it (PFI), it should have been banned immediately. Why did they wait for such a long time," Masood said.

However, he welcomed this step by the government and said he supports this ban. "I support the PFI ban by the government, but the question is arising because they took such a long time," he added.

Earlier, Congress said that the party is against all ideologies and institutions that misuse religion to spread prejudice, hate, bigotry and violence.Without mentioning any organisation, Congress General Secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The Congress Party has always been and will continue to be against all forms and types of communalism-- majority, minority makes no difference." Congress's policy has always been to fight uncompromisingly all ideologies and institutions that "abuse religion for polarising our society, that misuse religion to spread prejudice, hate, bigotry and violence," Ramesh said."This fight is of utmost priority to preserve, protect and celebrate the secular and composite construct of our society and nationhood," the Congress statement read.On Tuesday, the Union home ministry had declared the Popular Front of India (PFI), and its associates or affiliates or fronts, as an unlawful association with immediate effect for five years, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

"PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts operate openly as a socio-economic, educational and political organization but, they have been pursuing a secret agenda to radicalise a particular section of the society working towards undermining the concept of democracy and show sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority and constitutional set up of the country," said the government notification. Along with PFI, the ban is also imposed on its fronts, including Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala, as an "unlawful association".

The notification clearly mentioned that the ban has been imposed against PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts for "indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country and have the potential of disturbing public peace and communal harmony of the country and supporting militancy in the country. (ANI)

