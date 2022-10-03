Left Menu

White House says Brazil's election was 'free' and 'fair'

"We share Brazil's confidence that the second will be conducted in the same way as well." Bolsonaro made an unexpectedly strong showing on Sunday in the deeply polarized election in the world's fourth-largest democracy. Before the vote, the right-wing president had made repeated baseless attacks on the integrity of Brazil's electronic voting system.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-10-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 23:03 IST
The White House on Monday said information indicated Brazil's election over the weekend was "free" and "fair" after President Jair Bolsonaro and his leftist predecessor Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva secured spots in a Oct. 30 runoff vote. "We congratulate Brazil's people and institutions on holding a successful first-round election and support their free exercise of the right to choose their next leader," spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

