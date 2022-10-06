S.Korea's Yoon pledges cooperation with U.S., Japan after North's missile test - Yonhap
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Thursday pledged to maintain a strong alliance with the United States and to cooperate with Washington and Tokyo, following North Korea's missile test earlier in the day, adding that he will take care of public safety, according to Yonhap News Agency.
Yoon is scheduled to speak with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida over the phone later on Thursday, his presidential office said on Wednesday.
