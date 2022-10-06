Left Menu

S.Korea's Yoon pledges cooperation with U.S., Japan after North's missile test - Yonhap

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 06-10-2022 05:49 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 05:49 IST
S.Korea's Yoon pledges cooperation with U.S., Japan after North's missile test - Yonhap
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Thursday pledged to maintain a strong alliance with the United States and to cooperate with Washington and Tokyo, following North Korea's missile test earlier in the day, adding that he will take care of public safety, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Yoon is scheduled to speak with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida over the phone later on Thursday, his presidential office said on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated heart attack, stroke death

Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022