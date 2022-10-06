Left Menu

Russia-Ukraine crisis impacted global food and energy security: LS Speaker Birla

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 18:54 IST
Russia-Ukraine crisis impacted global food and energy security: LS Speaker Birla
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said the Russia-Ukraine crisis has adversely affected the global food and energy security, and asserted India believes such conflicts should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

He further said the global instability caused by COVID-19 has also challenged the food and energy security of the world, especially the developing countries.

''Global instability caused by COVID-19 has created a food and energy security crisis across the world. The Russia-Ukraine crisis has also adversely affected food and energy security in the world,'' Birla said at the P20 Summit (Speakers of G-20 Parliaments Summit) at Indonesia's Jakarta.

He reiterated that India has always supported a rules-based international order, according to a statement issued by Lok Sabha Secretariat.

''It is in this spirit that India has called for supporting multilateralism for global peace and stability so that we can unite to address the challenges facing the world and find solutions in accordance with the aspirations of the people,'' Birla said, according to the statement.

Referring to various Indian government schemes on food and energy security, Birla suggested it is the responsibility of all parliaments to sensitise their governments on important global subjects such as food and energy security, climate change and sustainable development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

