Ukraine's new central bank chief vows to ensure bank's independence

Ukraine's new central bank governor Andriy Pyshnyi said on Friday his "absolute priority" would be to ensure an institutionally strong and independent regulator, describing this as crucially important for ensuring macroeconomic and financial stability.

He made his comments after Ukrainian parliament approved Pyshnyi, a banker who has helped advise the government on implementing sanctions against Russia, as the head of Ukraine's central bank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)