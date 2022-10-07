Left Menu

Cong nominates Abhishek Singhvi as chairperson of Parl panel on commerce

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 21:22 IST
Cong nominates Abhishek Singhvi as chairperson of Parl panel on commerce
The Congress has nominated senior party leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi as the chairperson of the parliamentary standing committee on commerce.

This comes days after the Opposition party was stripped of the chairship of the parliamentary committee on Home Affairs and the panel on Information Technology. While Singhvi headed the panel on home affairs, Shashi Tharoor headed the panel on Information Technology.

The Congress has also been given the chairship of the Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertiliser but the party is yet to decide on its nominee.

In the latest reconstitution of parliamentary panels, notified by secretariats of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, chairpersons of several committees have been changed.

Singhvi was replaced by BJP MP and former DGP of Uttar Pradesh Brijlal as the chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing committee on Home Affairs.

Tharoor, who is contesting the party's presidential polls, has been replaced by Prataprao Jadhav, a Shiv Sena MP from the Eknath Shinde faction, as the head of the Parliamentary Panel on Information Technology.

Tharoor's committee was in news throughout the year for taking up several subjects which were critical of the government.

