Taiwan seeking independence root cause of problems, China says
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 10-10-2022 13:00 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 12:55 IST
- Country:
- China
The root cause of the problems in the Taiwan Strait is the Taiwanese government's seeking of independence and the island is an inseparable part of Chinese territory, China's Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
The ministry was responding to a national day speech by Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen who said war between Taiwan and China is "absolutely not an option" and reiterated her willingness to talk to Beijing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Taiwanese
- Beijing
- Tsai
- Chinese
- Ing-wen
- Foreign Ministry
- Taiwan Strait
- Taiwan
- China
Advertisement
ALSO READ
16 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships cross Taiwan Strait
Prominent Chinese commentator urges COVID experts to 'speak out'
Chinese national gets 7 yrs jail for smuggling gold bars
Health News Roundup: China reports 999 new COVID cases for Sept 25 vs 936 a day earlier; Prominent Chinese commentator urges COVID experts to 'speak out' and more
China foreign ministry confirms freight traffic with N.korea resumed