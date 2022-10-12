EU to propose more emergency energy measures next week
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 12-10-2022 13:23 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 13:17 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Commission will present further measures next week to attempt to curb high energy prices, the bloc's energy policy chief said on Wednesday.
"Next weeek the Commission will propose another package of proposals," EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson said on her arrival to a meeting of EU energy ministers in Prague.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The European Commission
- Prague
- Commission
- Kadri Simson
Advertisement