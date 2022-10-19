Shashi Tharoor calls on Mallikarjun Kharge after poll results
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor called on party president-elect Mallikarjun Kharge after losing to him in the battle for the top post, and offered his full cooperation going forward.Kharge was on Wednesday elected the Congress president after defeating Tharoor in the electoral contest, the sixth in the partys 137-year-old history.
- Country:
- India
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor called on party president-elect Mallikarjun Kharge after losing to him in the battle for the top post, and offered his full cooperation going forward.
Kharge was on Wednesday elected the Congress president after defeating Tharoor in the electoral contest, the sixth in the party's 137-year-old history. Kharge got 7,897 votes and Shashi Tharoor 1,072 votes, while 416 votes were declared invalid.
''Called on our new President-elect Mallikarjun Kharge to congratulate him & offer him my full co-operation. Congress has been strengthened by our contest,'' Tharoor tweeted along with pictures of his meeting with Kharge.
In one of the pictures, he held Kharge's arm aloft with Congress MP Karti Chidambaram also in the photograph.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tharoor
- Kharge
- Mallikarjun Kharge
- Shashi Tharoor
- Shashi
- Congress
- Tharoor 1
- 072
- Karti
ALSO READ
Promotions await PLA leaders at the 20th party congress
Guj: Vaghela is always welcome in Congress, says senior leader Arjun Modhwadia
KCR is trying to divide opposition for benefit of BJP: Congress leader Madhu Yashki
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Trailblazing Brazilian trans lawmakers face more conservative Congress
Maharashtra voters elected you and BJP in Assembly elections, but you betrayed people by allying with Congress and NCP: Eknath Shinde to Uddhav Thackeray.