S.Korea PM says failure over systematic crowd management caused Halloween crush

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 01-11-2022 12:03 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 11:55 IST
Han Duck-soo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said on Tuesday the absence of "institutional support" measures for crowd management was one of the causes behind the deadly crush that killed more than 150 party-goers in central Seoul over the weekend.

Speaking at a news conference, he said the ongoing investigation over the disaster will also cover whether relevant institutions' on-site responses were adequate.

