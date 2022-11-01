Congress leaders losing restraint on their language anticipating defeat in Assembly polls: Himachal CM

In a veiled attack on the Leader of the Opposition in State Assembly Mukesh Agnihotri, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said that Congress leaders are losing restraint on their language anticipating their defeat in the coming elections. Without naming him, Chief Minister targeted Agnihotri while addressing a public meeting in the Nachan assembly constituency and said, "A leader of the area adjoining the Punjab border does not have restraint on his language. I don't know from where he read and learned those words. Anticipating their defeat in the coming elections, they are threatening to peel off the skin. The people of Devbhoomi will answer the kind of language the leaders of the Opposition are using. They should understand that there are elections and if you have done anything good for the people of Himachal, then mention it."

"I never get angry. I am a straight person. Although the opponents are forcing me to lose my calm. I do not speak personally against anyone. But it can be heard only to a certain extent. The day they need to be answered, they will be given a befitting reply," the Chief Minister said. Jai Ram said these were the same leaders who, when asked to name any important project or plan during their tenure, could not count a single one.

"When they did not start any scheme during their tenure, what would they say to the public instead of misleading it by false guarantee? Our government started public welfare schemes like Himcare, Sahara, Grihini Suvidha, Jan Manch and 1100 helpline," he added. He said that the previous Congress governments left no stone unturned to loot Himachal, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government developed every area.

"Congress friends are saying that the BJP government has made people seekers of freebies culture. We have given relief to the people of the state. Electricity consumers were given free electricity up to 125 units. We have visited the entire Himachal and the enthusiasm of the people is telling that the custom is changing," he added. Himachal Pradesh will go to the polls on November 12, while the counting of the votes will be done on December 8. (ANI)

