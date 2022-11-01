Left Menu

Japan LDP No.2 Aso to fly to South Korea to meet President Yoon -Sankei

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 01-11-2022 13:32 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 13:28 IST
Japan LDP No.2 Aso to fly to South Korea to meet President Yoon -Sankei
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Former Japanese premier Taro Aso, now vice president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, will travel to South Korea on Wednesday for a potential meeting with President Yoon Suk-yeol, Japan's Sankei newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The two are set to discuss wartime forced labour issues and normalisation of military cooperation to counter increasing threats from China and North Korea, the Sankei said, citing multiple party sources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
Building the future with robotics

Building the future with robotics

 Australia
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022