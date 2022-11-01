Japan LDP No.2 Aso to fly to South Korea to meet President Yoon -Sankei
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 01-11-2022 13:32 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 13:28 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Former Japanese premier Taro Aso, now vice president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, will travel to South Korea on Wednesday for a potential meeting with President Yoon Suk-yeol, Japan's Sankei newspaper reported on Tuesday.
The two are set to discuss wartime forced labour issues and normalisation of military cooperation to counter increasing threats from China and North Korea, the Sankei said, citing multiple party sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Liberal Democratic Party
- North Korea
- Japanese
- Yoon Suk-yeol
- Japan
- South Korea
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korea kicks off military drills amid talk of North Korean nuclear test
Assailants apologize to ex-Japanese soldier over harassment
Japan to impose additional sanctions against North Korea
North Korea fires artillery shells near border with S. Korea
North Korea fires artillery shells near border with S Korea