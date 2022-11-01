Japan LDP No.2 Aso to fly to South Korea to meet President Yoon -Sankei

Former Japanese premier Taro Aso, now vice president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, will travel to South Korea on Wednesday for a potential meeting with President Yoon Suk-yeol, Japan's Sankei newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The two are set to discuss wartime forced labour issues and normalisation of military cooperation to counter increasing threats from China and North Korea, the Sankei said, citing multiple party sources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)