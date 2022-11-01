7 states, 2 Union Territories observe their formation day

Seven of the 28 Indian states and two Union Territories observed their formation day on Tuesday with dignitaries, including the President and Vice President, extending their wishes to people there.

The states of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab besides the Union Territories of Lakshadweep and Puducherry were formed on this day, though in different years. Besides 28 states, India has eight Union Territories.

While Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh came into being in 1956, Punjab and Haryana were carved out as separate states in 1966 while Chhattisgarh was granted statehood in 2002.

It was the first time in 1956 that several states were formed on the linguistic ground under the State Reorganisation Act.

In a tweet, President Droupadi Murmu said, ''Greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Lakshadweep and Puducherry on their formation day. My best wishes for the progress and prosperity of the residents of these States and Union Territories.'' In his message, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar said, ''My greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab; Union Territories of Lakshadweep and Puducherry on their formation day. May these states and UTs touch newer heights of prosperity in the times to come.'' PTI KR CK

