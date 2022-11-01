Left Menu

CPI(M) condemns police action against news portal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 15:03 IST
CPI(M) condemns police action against news portal
  • Country:
  • India

The CPI(M) on Tuesday condemned the searches carried out by the Delhi Police at the offices of news portal ''The Wire'' and the houses of its editors following a complaint from BJP leader Amit Malviya, saying the action was vindictive.

Malviya's complaint was regarding a series of stories published by ''The Wire'' about social media company Meta, claiming that he had special censorship privileges through an Instagram programme called ''X-Check''.

''The Wire admitted it had erred and withdrew stories. To snatch devices and launch criminal proceedings on a defamation complaint by BJP's IT cell chief is vindictiveness and intimidation.

''No wonder India is among the bottom 30 countries on the World Press Freedom Index,'' Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said in a tweet.

The Delhi Police carried out searches at the houses of the portal's founding editor Siddharth Varadarajan and deputy editor M K Venu on Monday.

A senior police officer said searches were conducted at the office of ''The Wire'' as well and all electronic devices relevant for the probe were seized.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bridge

A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bri...

 Global
4
Building the future with robotics

Building the future with robotics

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022